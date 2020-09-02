First study participants to receive COVID-19 vaccine today at UW Health

MADISON (WKOW) – UW Health and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health plan to vaccinate the first participants in the AstraZeneca COVID-19 clinical trial this afternoon in the Clinical Research Unit at University Hospital in Madison.

Although not involved in the study, Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health’s chief quality officer will be the first to receive the vaccine.

Pothof is likely familiar to most TV viewers in southern Wisconsin for his frequent appearances on newscasts explaining the latest information from health professionals on COVID-19.

The study is open for enrollment and investigators hope to treat approximately 1,600 people over the next eight weeks at University Hospital. The study aims to determine if an investigational vaccine can prevent COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

To be eligible for the study, participants must be at least 18 years old, healthy or have medically stable chronic diseases. They also cannot have a previously confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. The screening, treatment, and follow-up will all take place at University Hospital in Madison. Participants will receive the injections and study-related medical care from UW Health doctors at no cost.

Following the treatment, the study will last approximately two years and enrollees will periodically undergo tests to monitor their health. This includes physical examinations, measurements of vital signs such as blood pressure and heart rate, blood tests, and COVID-19 testing.

Approximately 30,000 participants will take part in this study nationwide. People interested in learning more about participating in the study can do so by emailing uwcovidvaccine@clinicaltrials.wisc.edu, calling the hotline at 608-262-8300 or 833-306-0681, or by visiting https://www.c19vaccinestudy.com/.