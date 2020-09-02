Friends bring businesses to aid needy Bangladeshi people

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Starting with a personal fund of $236 three young friends have raised about $230,000 to help people hit hard by coronavirus pandemic in Bangladesh. Experts say the extreme poverty in the nation of 160 million people is rising because of the impact of the pandemic. Three friends quickly made appeals to businesses and charities for money. Bangladeshi cricket star Shakib Al Hasan first came forward, giving the Mission Save Bangladesh campaign a much-needed boost to go out and help the people who needed help.