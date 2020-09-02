GOP and Trump campaign sue Montana over all-mail voting

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican Party sued Montana on Wednesday over Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock’s plan giving counties the choice to use all mail ballots this November. The lawsuit alleges Bullock’s plan would dilute the integrity of Montana’s election system. The legal challenge is the latest attempt by Trump to block mail-in voting, which he has claimed without proof that it will lead to widespread fraud. His campaign also has sued to block a similar plan in Nevada. Bullock and Republican Secretary of State Cory Stapleton did not immediately respond to emails and phone messages seeking comment.