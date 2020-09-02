Greece: Crowded refugee camp quarantined after COVID-19 case

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities are imposing a 14-day quarantine on an overcrowded migrant camp on the island of Lesbos after a man who had been living outside the official camp tested positive for the coronavirus. The 40-year-old Somali man is the first confirmed coronavirus case at the Moria camp, which houses 12,714 people. Greece’s Migration Ministry said Wednesday that the man with COVID-19 had been granted refugee status and a residence permit to live in Greece and left the camp on July 17 but returned in recent days and had been living in a tent outside the camp fence. He is currently hospitalized in isolation on the island.