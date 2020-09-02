Israel police wound Palestinian driver who attacked officers

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say an officer shot and wounded a Palestinian driver who attempted to run over and stab security personnel at a West Bank junction. The Israeli military said the man attempted to run over a soldier and a police officer near the West Bank city of Nablus. A police officer at the scene shot the driver after he came out of the vehicle and charged at the two with a knife. The army said the soldier and the policeman were lightly wounded while the attacker was moderately wounded.