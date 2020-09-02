Kenosha becomes a political backdrop for candidates

MADISON (WKOW) -- Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, former Vice President Joe Biden announced his own trip to the city.

Biden will be in Kenosha Thursday.

UW-Madison Political Science Professor David Canon said while it’s clear both campaigns are making Kenosha and Wisconsin a priority this election, the timing might not be the best.

“It's kind of a political backdrop,” said Canon. “But to not insert yourself right into the moment as it’s still unfolding really would have been a smarter move for both of them.”

Kenosha is now the political epicenter for both campaigns but not everyone in Kenosha is welcoming the attention as many in the community are trying to heal.

Canon said these types of visits from candidates are different than any other as they fall during a pandemic and many haven’t used protests in their political platforms to this extent.

“To come to a situation like this is different than showing up where there's been a hurricane where people want to see that support and assistance,” he said.