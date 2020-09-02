Law enforcement group unveils ‘Blueprint’ for police reform

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Professional Police Association today released “A Blueprint for Change: Opportunities to Evolve Policing in Wisconsin," a plan the group calls a comprehensive police reform initiative.

“We must come together, listen and act on reforming how we maintain a civilized society that is both caring and safe,” said Jim Palmer, executive director of WPPA in a news release. “This ‘Blueprint’ is only a starting point for an earnest statewide outreach effort that we hope fosters a collaborative spirit and, ultimately, meaningful change.”

The blueprint outlines a detailed series of proposals that fall into one of four categories, or opportunity areas: Training & Standards, Oversight & Accountability, Community Engagement & Innovation, and Officer Wellness. The initiative is a product of collaborative discussions with community interest groups, lawmakers, police officers and training experts,

among others.

(CLICK TO READ THE PLAN HERE OR BELOW)

A Blueprint states in the Introduction:

“Since the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, and other high profile cases around the country, the topic of police reform has been elevated to the forefront of the American consciousness like never before. Following the August 23 shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, the national reckoning over policing has become even more intense and polarizing. As a result, there has there been very little progress made relative to the proposals that have been offered at nearly every level of government, and our collective ability to engage in a reasonable discourse on these issues appears severely impaired. This dynamic is detrimental to everyone – including police officers.”

The group says it intends to continue engaging lawmakers, stakeholders and others in order to build support for these initiatives.

The WPPA represents 10,000 men and women and more than 300 law enforcement organizations.