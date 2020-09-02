Lawsuit: Whistleblower in VA deaths wrongfully suspended

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A man who says he alerted authorities to a string of suspicious patient deaths at a veterans hospital in West Virginia has filed a lawsuit saying he was wrongfully suspended for his actions. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported on the lawsuit Tuesday. The newspaper quotes Gregory Bee as saying he was suspended from the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg last year after he attempted to make the deaths public. Former nursing assistant Reta Mays pleaded guilty in July to killing seven military veterans in 2017 and 2018 by injecting them with insulin when it was not prescribed.