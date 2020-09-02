Four Mauston officers placed on leave after off-duty ‘incidents’

MAUSTON (WKOW) — Four Mauston police officers are on administrative leave after two separate incidents last month, Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg said.

The department placed two officers on leave soon after learning of the incident that occurred the morning of Aug. 26 while they were off-duty, Reeg told 27 News on Wednesday.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

Earlier in the month, the department placed two other officers on leave after a separate off-duty incident. That case is under investigation by the Sparta Police Department.

Mauston's police force is at nearly half strength with four of its 10 sworn officers on leave. The community has made arrangements with other nearby law enforcement agencies to help cover the excess workload.

Reeg said he could not provide additional details until after the investigations were completed.