Mercedes-Benz unveils new flagship S-Class sedan

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Daimler AG is showing off the new S-Class from its Mercedes-Benz luxury brand. The car has been a key profit spinner for the Stuttgart-based automaker. And it needs the new version to succeed and provide the profits to invest in new technologies such as electric vehicles. That will be difficult enough during the COVID-19 recession. Analysts say the big luxury sedan generates up to a fifth of the Mercedes division’s earnings despite representing only a small fraction of total sales. The car comes in internal combustion and hybrid versions with an all-electric sibling expected next year.