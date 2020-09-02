Michigan school settles suit over suicide for $500,000

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan school district accused of failing to stop a teenager from being bullied has settled a lawsuit over his suicide for $500,000. Michael Martin was a 13-year-old student at Lansing Everett High School. He killed himself in 2019. The Lansing State Journal says his family’s lawsuit was settled last year. Michael’s mother, Joanna Wohlfert, says she asked school staff and a bus company for help in addressing bullying but they failed to take action. Students later told an investigator that Michael was called names and shoved at school. Teachers said they noticed a change in his behavior and asked the Everett administration to intervene.