MMSD offering free breakfast and lunch for all students
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District will offer free curbside meals starting the week of Sept. 8 for all enrolled students.
Forty sites across the district will have pickup one day per week. The food box will include items that make up five breakfast and lunch meals.
What to know before picking up meals:
- Each 5 day box is about 12"X 9"X 9" in size and weighs just under 10 pounds.
- Milk will be available as well.
- Find the pickup schedule at mmsd.org/meal-schedule.
- The district strongly encourages families to use the pre-order form at mmsd.org/meal-schedule so they can plan ahead and be ready. It is encouraged but not required.
- You can pick up meals from any school site that is convenient for you.
- If you feel that you may not have adequate refrigeration space for all of the meals please let Food & Nutrition staff know at the time of pickup.