North Texas man pleads guilty to helping Islamic State group

DALLAS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a North Texas man has pleaded guilty in Dallas to supporting the Islamic State group. Omer Kuzu pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to provide material support to terrorism. The 25-year-old Plano man left home in 2014 for Syria, where he spent five years providing communications support for front-line Islamic State fighters and working in the Caliphate’s technology center. Kuzu, who’s a U.S. citizen, was captured by Syrian forces in early 2019, turned over to the FBI and returned to Texas. He is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 22 and could set up to 20 years in federal prison.