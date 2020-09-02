Owner of burned business accuses Trump of misleading public

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The owner of a camera shop that was destroyed during unrest in Kenosha and featured during President Donald Trump’s visit says the president used his store for political gain by appearing with a former owner of the business. Tom Gram says he bought Rode’s Camera Shop from the Rode family eight years ago, though John Rode still owns the property. Gram’s four decades of work at the store came to an end Aug. 24, when the building was destroyed by fire during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black. Gram says Trump’s references to Rode as the owner of the business were deceptive. The White House, however, notes that that Rode and his family founded Rode’s Camera Shop and still own of the building.