Portland mayor says he’ll move after protests at his condo

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says he’s looking for a new place to live after his Pearl District neighborhood condominium building has been the site of repeated demonstrations, including on Monday when people demanded he resign and some started fires and broke windows. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that in an email Tuesday from Wheeler to other residents of the 16-floor high-rise tower, the mayor said it would be “best for me and for everyone else’s safety and peace” that he finds a new home. He assured them that police are taking their safety concerns seriously and invited them to a meeting Thursday that will include himself and officers.