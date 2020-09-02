Prince Harry and Meghan sign production deal with Netflix

NEW YORK (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a new home: Netflix. Six months after detangling their work lives from the British royal family, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have signed a multiyear deal with the streaming service. According to a statement Wednesday, they plan to produce nature series, documentaries and children’s programming through a new production company. The two recently relocated to Santa Barbara, California, with baby Archie. They left the UK in search of financial independence. At Netflix, they plan to focus on stories and issues that elevate diverse voices and other issues close to their hearts. Several projects are already in development.