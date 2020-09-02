Probe into waste spilled into Paris river from cement plant

PARIS (AP) — Paris authorities have opened an investigation into the spilling of pollutants into the Seine River from a plant run by the world’s biggest cement maker, LafargeHolcim. The company blamed a “malicious act” by someone who deliberately damaged a protective panel, allowing waste water from plant activities to leak into the river. The pollutants were not identified. The Paris prosecutor’s office said Wednesday an investigation has been opened into the dumping of dangerous substances. Administrative investigations are also under way. The regional health service says the dumped substances have not affected the city’s drinking water supply.