Rock County begins opening courtrooms for certain, criminal hearings

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- For the first time since the pandemic initially closed courthouses across Wisconsin, a convicted man Wednesday was allowed to face his judge in-person in Rock County.

"You made that choice to engage in the spread of this poison in the community and there must be consequences here," Judge Karl Hanson told convicted drug dealer Ishmail Darnell Gill, who was more than six feet from Hanson in Janesville, but in the same courtroom.

"I'll tell you that I take full responsibility for my actions," Darnell Gill told the judge.

Rock County court officials are allowing criminal defendants to attend their court hearings in-person in some cases. Attorneys and staff in those cases are being given the option to also attend in-person. Ishmail Darnell Gill's case was a sentencing. Only Darnell Gill and Hanson were in the courtroom, with attorneys and a court reporter virtual.

No criminal trial has yet to take place in Rock County since the onset of the pandemic.



In Waukesha County, in-person criminal court hearings and trials resumed in July.

"The most important lesson learned was preplanning is the key," Waukesha County Jury Coordinator Laura Haight wrote to judicial officials after the completion of the first trial July 27. "The judiciary, Clerk of Court and staff spent months planning for jury trials to resume," Haight wrote. "Court staff did an exceptional job of communicating with the jurors before, during and after the jury trial."

In Dane County, Presiding Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn says some in-person court hearings have taken place in civil cases. Those hearings have taken place in courtrooms with plexiglass partitions separating participants at court tables. But Valerie-Rihn says for hearings and ultimately trials in criminal cases, there's a need for more partitions and the installation of more air purification systems.



"We are being careful, making sure that our jurors feel safe and that they understand that they will be in a safe environment," Bailey-Rihn says.

Bailey-Rihn says an effort continues to identify an appropriate venue to screen pools of potential jurors. She says Dane County's jury clerk's need to provide notice to potential jurors means the staging of any trial is at least six weeks away.

Haight says jurors provided feedback in Waukesha County on how they felt the trial experience could have included more safeguards against the spread of COVID-19. "No temperature checks at entrance of the building," jurors told Haight. "People in the (court) gallery were not wearing face masks properly." But jurors also praised the county's protective steps. "We are pleased to report that things went very well," Interim Clerk of Circuit court Monica Paz says.

Court officials in all these counties say any step that's been taken to resume in-person court attendance has been done in consultation with public health officials and in accordance with state and local restrictions on operations during the pandemic.



