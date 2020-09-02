Russian charged over Berlin slaying to go on trial Oct. 7

BERLIN (AP) — A Russian man charged with murder over the brazen daylight slaying in Berlin last year of a Georgian, which prosecutors say was ordered by the Russian state, will go in trial in the German capital next month. The Berlin district court said Wednesday the trial will open Oct. 7. It has scheduled 25 court dates, the last of them on Jan. 27. The case prompted Germany in December to expel two Russian diplomats, citing a lack of cooperation with the investigation of the Aug. 23, 2019 killing.