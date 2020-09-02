School districts developing plans for special needs students

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A change to Dane County's public health order on virtual schools is in effect.

Health officials amended their order requiring all students in grades three through 12 to begin the school year virtually.

Now, students with special needs will be allowed to be taught in person.

"They do still need to keep students socially distanced and separated from each other, but for students with special needs its not that simple," says James Cayo. He's a parent of a special needs child.

Cayo says teachers in the Marshall School District are already meeting with students.

He says the district still has to decide how many hours and days a week students will receive in-person instruction.