Serbia denies meddling in tense Montenegro election

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian officials have denied that Serbia and its president have interfered in Montenegro’s parliamentary election that was narrowly won by pro-Belgrade and pro-Russian political groupings. Though Montenegro’s long-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists garnered the most votes in Sunday’s election, a coalition of three opposition parties won enough seats for them to try form the next government. Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic has accused Serbia’s president of interfering in the election. Tensions have soared in Montenegro since Monday, when Serb opposition party supporters staged boisterous victory celebrations. Leaflets thrown into a Muslim community’s offices warned people they could end up like the 8,000 men and boys massacred in the Bosnian town of Srebrenica in 1995.