Sheriff: Deputy fired after footage shows excessive force

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy in South Carolina has been fired and charged with assault after body camera footage showed he yanked a woman to the ground by her hair. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says 29-year-old Kyle Oliver reported using force on Jan. 7, but his written report and footage from another officer’s body camera did not match. Lott says he reviewed the footage Monday after receiving a tip. He says the woman never reported the excessive force. Lott says he is also upset that none of Oliver’s supervisors checked the body camera footage against his report.