Suspect in state senator attack pleads not guilty

MADISON (WKOW) -- The second of two women accused of attacking Senator Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) during a night of unrest in Madison pleaded not guilty.

Samantha Hamer is charged with substantial battery.

She is scheduled to be back in court in early November.

Prosecutors say Hamer is one of two women who charged at Carpenter when he was filming unrest footage near the Wisconsin State Capitol on his phone in June. The attack was caught on camera.

The other woman accused in the attack, Kerida O'Reilly, pleaded not guilty as well.