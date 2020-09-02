THURSDAY AT 10: Meet UW Med Flight’s first all-female crew

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A team of UW Health emergency responders is making history.

UW's Med Flight critical air transport program has been around for 35 years, but until August the team has never had a female pilot.

"I really, really love the job because I'm working with such capable professionals and I'm learning so much and I get to see them do amazing work," said Med Flight's new pilot Kai Ficek.

This summer, Med Flight saw its first all-woman crew.

"It was very empowering and I feel like we were a really good mix that day," said Dr. Cynthia Griffin, a Med Flight physician.

The team celebrated, then got to work responding to a series of traumatic incidents.

"It's what we do for a living, so it's like another day at the office," said Deborah Volgarino, a flight nurse. "It's what we've trained for and we're very comfortable providing that care."

In a special report Thursday on 27 News at 10, meet the three-woman crew working to save lives and hear how they feel about paving the way for a future generation of responders.