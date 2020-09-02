Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitching great Tom Seaver has died at 75. Seaver died Monday from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. The Hall of Famer’s family announced in 2019 he had dementia. Seaver was one of the greatest pitchers of his generation and the resplendent star of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team. He was a classic power pitcher who won 311 games. Former Mets catcher Mike Piazza says Seaver “will always be the heart and soul of the Mets.” After retirement, Seaver tended to his Northern California vineyard. Tom Seaver was 75.