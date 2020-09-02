UN: Libya at `turning point,’ COVID heading `out of control’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The top U.N. official for Libya is warning that the conflict-torn North African country is at “a decisive turning point.” Acting special representative Stephanie Williams says foreign backers of Libya’s rival governments are pouring in weapons, and the misery of its people is compounded by the coronavirus pandemic. She told the Security Council on Wednesday that its actions “will help determine whether the country descends into new depths of fragmentation and chaos, or progresses towards a more prosperous future.” Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos after longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi was toppled in 2011.