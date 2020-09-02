US agency posts online map to track autonomous vehicle tests

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency has set up an online map that will let people track where autonomous vehicles are being tested. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched the tool Wednesday showing data about testing on public roads in 17 cities. So far 10 companies in nine states have signed up to be in the map pilot project. It’s expected to grow over time. Critics say the maps rely on data voluntarily submitted by companies and could leave out important information on crashes or other problems. NHTSA says its voluntary approach has been effective in advancing autonomous vehicle safety.