US further restricts Chinese diplomats travel, meetings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is further restricting the ability of Chinese diplomats to travel, hold meetings with academics and host cultural events in the United States. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Wednesday that senior U.S.-based Chinese diplomats must get permission to visit American universities, meet with local government officials or host cultural events outside of their diplomatic missions. The Trump administration is targeting Chinese officials in a widening effort to counter what it says is unfair treatment of American diplomats in China. Relations between the two countries continue have plummeted amid a numerous disputes over trade, Taiwan, Tibet, human rights and Hong Kong.