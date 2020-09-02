US: Turkey-sent Syrian fighters generate backlash in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — A U.S. report says the presence of thousands of Syrian mercenaries sent by Turkey to Libya to fight on the side of the U.N.-supported government was likely to degrade security and generate backlash from the Libyan public. The U.S. Defense Department’s inspector general also said in a new report released Tuesday that it was concerned about the growing presence of Russian mercenaries fighting for the rivals of the Tripoli-based government in the Libyan war. The report said Turkey has sent to Libya at least 5,000 Syrian mercenaries who previously worked closely with Ankara in Syria’s civil war. They were sent to help Tripoli-allied militias fight the forces of east-based military commander Khalifa Hifter.