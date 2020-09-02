UW-Madison experiences partial online outage on first day of classes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some students and staff at UW-Madison experienced trouble accessing online classes and systems Wednesday.

Mary Evansen, a spokesperson for the university's Division of Information Technology, said a vendor, Kaltura, was experiencing "intermittent outages and issues."

The influx of universities across the country starting classes this week has "put many common infrastructures, such as Kaltura, under strain," Evansen said.

The issues were specifically with Kaltura MediaSpace and Kaltura's integration with UW's Canvas Learning Management System.

Evansen said Kaltura will be fixing the issue throughout the afternoon and into Thursday morning.

She said all other university online systems are working normally.