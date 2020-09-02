UW-Madison students head back to school Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students at UW-Madison are attending a mix of virtual and in-person classes this semester, and Wednesday is the first day the school's health and safety protocols will be put to the test.

The school has a "Smart Restart" plan that lays out the administration's enforcement efforts for the fall semester. UW plans to go all virtual after Thanksgiving, and then the spring semester is still to be determined.

When it comes to academic instruction, classroom capacity has been parsed way down. One auditorium in Grainger Hall that typically seats more than 250 students, will only seat 46. Students are only allowed to sit one or two per row.

Each classroom is outfitted with wipes, hand sanitizer and extra masks. Students and instructors are required to wear a mask while inside, either in a common area or classroom.

In common areas, like dining halls, tables have been removed or replaced to accommodate social distancing. Students will also have to sit alone for the most part.

UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank said that they can do all they can to put protocols in place, but they need students' help to make it work.

"You've seen other campuses close because of student gatherings that spread infection," she said in a welcome back video. "So put on a face covering, wash your hands, put more distance between yourself, your friends and your classmates. And don't gather in parties or large and unprotected gatherings."

She asked students to behave in ways that respect and care for everyone else.

"That's what it means to be a Badger," she said.

All students will also be required to sign the "Badger Pledge" promising to wear a face mask and follow other public health safety rules, including a ban of on-campus parties.

Blank said students who break that pledge are subject to disciplinary action.