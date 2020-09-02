Venezuela opposition politician breaks with US-backed Guaidó

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A popular opposition politician in Venezuela is breaking with U.S.-backed Juan Guaidó, whose coalition has vowed to boycott upcoming congressional election. Henrique Capriles said Wednesday he’s determined for fight for Venezuela’s democracy, despite unfair terms socialist President Nicolás Maduro has created. Capriles says boycotting the election is the same has handing over Venezuela’s National Assembly to Maduro as a gift. Guaidó has claimed presidential powers for over a year as leader of the National Assembly in a campaign to oust Maduro. Maduro says he’s determined to finally seize control of the National Assembly, the last branch of government outside of his socialist party’s control.