Video shows deadly deputy shooting of Black bicyclist in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A grainy video shows a Black man struggling with a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy. But it doesn’t confirm whether he reached toward a dropped gun before being shot and killed. The Los Angeles Times published the video Wednesday. It shows 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee throwing a punch after a deputy grabs him. Kizzee breaks free, then stumbles and falls. The Sheriff’s Department says Kizzee was shot when he made a motion toward a handgun that he dropped, but the video doesn’t show that. Authorities say the confrontation began when deputies tried to stop Kizzee for a bicycle traffic violation.