Warm the rest of the week, then a big cooldown

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunshine returns warming us up the rest of the week before temps crash for the second week of September.

RAIN RECAP

Since Monday, we received a few rounds of showers. Southwestern Wisconsin missed out on most, but the rest of the WKOW area picked up around a tenth to a half-inch of rain. Hot spots in Green and Rock County getting more than an inch.

TODAY

Lots of sunshine returns warming us to around 80°.



TONIGHT

Another mild set up in the low 60s under clear skies.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny with a breeze kicking up out of the northwest at 10-20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. Still mild in the mid to upper 70s.



FRIDAY

Pleasant and bright with highs in the mid 70s.



SATURDAY

Back to the upper 70s and still dry under mostly sunny skies.



A few showers or storms could develop late Saturday night.



SUNDAY

A few more storms are possible with temps in the mid 70s.



LABOR DAY

Temps slip into the upper 60s with isolated showers possible.



TUESDAY

High temps only in the low 60s with showers possible.