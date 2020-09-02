‘We’re going to be ready for it,’ schools in Iowa County return to in-person classes

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- It's the first week of school for many families in southern Wisconsin. Most students in Iowa County are back in the classroom.

But just before the first day of school for some, the Iowa County Health Department reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases in kids. Officials said Friday there have been more children under 10 with COVID in the past 14 days, urging families to be careful as in-person learning resumes.

Tuesday was the first day of classes in the Barneveld School District, where 90 percent of families chose to send their kids to school.

It was also the first day for new superintendent Joe Price, who joined the district in the middle of the pandemic. He said the first day went well after staff had been planning for months.

"I was very pleasantly surprised with it because we were expecting the wheels to come off. But I think the planning and preparation that we put in speaks for itself in how smoothly this has gone," Price told 27 News.

Kids in the kindergarten classroom have dividers between children sharing desks and older students are spaced out around classrooms. More time is scheduled outdoors throughout the day, so students can take a break from the masks they have to wear inside.

"Our primary focus in these first couple of weeks is getting the kids re-acclimated to school," Price said. "They've been out of the routine, really the last six months."

In Dodgeville, a majority of students were in the classroom for the first week. About a third chose to go virtual and the high school is doing a hybrid model of both in-person and online learning.

The district is using extra spaces like gyms and outdoor tents to spread out students.

"We have been able to accommodate all the students that want to come back through social distancing at all grade levels, and so we feel good about that," said district administrator Paul Weber. "We were fortunate enough to have large enough facilities that allow us to do that."

Dodgeville has added extra temporary staff on site and to its substitute teacher list to make sure classes are covered.

Families are asked to keep a close eye on their kids' symptoms and check them over before sending them to school every day.

Both districts are hoping these new measures will be enough to keep students and staff safe and in the classroom.

"We try to separate them whenever possible, keeping them in groups, so that if there is an outbreak it's isolated to a cohort, or grade level, or that building," Weber said.

Both district leaders say the reported uptick of cases in children in Iowa County did not lead to any changes in protocols for the first week. They'll continue to monitor COVID activity and adapt their plans if needed.

"We're keeping an eye on the numbers and communicating regularly with our community. If and when that happens, we're going to be ready for it," Price told 27 News.

Another larger district in Iowa County, Mineral Point, is also confident in its plans to keep families safe. The district has a more hybrid approach to learning, with one grade per day in the high school and middle schools and 50 percent capacity at the elementary school. No students are in the buildings on Wednesdays.

A Mineral Point district spokesperson told 27 News the strategy should help mitigate the spread of the virus if it hits the Mineral Point community.