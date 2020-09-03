1 missing, 1 injured in fire on oil tanker near Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A fire has broken out on an oil tanker off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka, leaving one of its 23 crew members missing and another injured. A Sri Lankan navy spokesman says the fire started in the engine room of the New Diamond, which was carrying crude oil from Kuwait to India, and then spread. The navy sent four ships to help the ship. By the time they arrived, 19 crew members had left on lifeboats and were picked up by navy ships. As the navy ships tried to put out the fire, the captain and two others abandoned the tanker, he said. The remaining crew member is missing.