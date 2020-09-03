1 sent to hospital after fire at Deerfield manufacturing plant

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a fire at a manufacturing plant in Deerfield Wednesday afternoon.

Dane County Sheriffs' officials say just before 3 p.m. firefighters were called to MPI, located at 54 Golf Road. Sheriffs' officials believe that embers from a grinder ignited a fire in a dust collector.

The plant was filled with heavy smoke, and everyone inside was evacuated, according to sheriffs officials. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

One person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to sheriffs officials.