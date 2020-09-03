2 Missouri councilmen answer for racist Halloween costumes

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — One St. Joseph, Missouri, councilman has come under fire for wearing blackface to a Halloween party and another has apologized in a Facebook post for dressing as a slave owner one year and as someone who was mentally disabled the next. Councilman Brian Myers issued his apology Wednesday. Myers had said days earlier that Councilman Kent “Spanky” O’Dell owed the public an apology when a picture resurfaced of O’Dell dressed as Aunt Jemima in blackface at a Halloween party in 2012. Myers said it would make him a “huge hypocrite” not to acknowledge his “own insensitive actions.”