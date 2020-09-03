2nd crew member, dead cows found after ship sank off Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s coast guard says rescuers have found a second crew member and multiple dead cows from a livestock ship that sank in stormy weather two days ago. The man was found unconscious and floating face down in the East China Sea. He was taken to a hospital. The ship was carrying 43 crew members and 5,800 cows to China when it sent a distress call early Wednesday. The survivor who was pulled from the water that evening told rescuers the ship had stalled and then was capsized by a powerful broadside wave. A typhoon was blowing through the area at the time.