$5 million state grant program to support arts affected by pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin's Department of Administration is launching a $5 million grant program designed to support cultural organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came in a press release from Gov. Tony Evers Thursday.

"Our nonprofit art and cultural organizations are a great source of pride, history, and expression for all Wisconsinites," Evers said in a written statement. "These organizations also play a pivotal role in both local and statewide economies, including significant tourism activity, and will be critical to our state’s financial recovery."

Eligible organizations can each receive up to $250,000 to cover lost revenue, hazard pay for employees, cleaning and other pandemic-related costs.

The announcement of the grants came just two days after many art and entertainment venues, including the Overture Center and the Sylvee, illuminated their buildings in "red alert" lights to highlight their struggle.

To qualify, applicant organizations "must have a primary mission to produce, present or exhibit cultural disciplines such as music, dance, theater, literature and the visual arts, or items of environmental or scientific interest," the press release said.

A DOA website for its "We're All In" grant programs provides links to the application and other supporting documents.

"This program will build-upon the important work that the Wisconsin Arts Board has already done to support the arts and humanities in our state," said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan in a written statement. "During these challenging and historic times, we need these institutions now more than ever for hope and healing."

Brennan's Department tentatively scheduled an informational webinar about the program for Sept. 10, but did not give details on how to participate.

Grant applications are due to the DOA by 2 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2020. Submissions should be made via email to DOACovidCulturalGrant@wisconsin.gov.

Additional information about the program is available here.