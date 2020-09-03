AMC movie theaters reopening across Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Movie theaters in Wisconsin are slowly but surely reopening, and the latest theater to open its doors is at Hilldale Shopping Center.

On Thursday, the AMC Madison 6 opened its doors to the movie-going public.

AMC is reopening theaters as a part of a phased reopening plan, and by Thursday hoped to have 400 of its 600 locations open to the public.

The AMC CLASSIC Desert Star 15 in Baraboo was scheduled to open last week, according to a press release.

AMC says at this point in its plan, auditoriums will be at 40 percent capacity. In Dane County, a current health order limits the number of people in an auditorium to 10.

As part of its enhanced cleaning measures between showings, employees will be using electrostatic sprayers.

Everyone is required to wear a mask, and if you are feeling sick do not go to the theater that day.

All employees are receiving daily temperature checks before they start their shifts.

As for folks who need their popcorn fix during the movie, don't worry. While the theaters' menus will be simplified to make things easier, popcorn is still on the menu. They are also encouraging contactless transactions and discouraging people from using cash.

27 News covered the reopening of Marcus theaters, including one in Sun Prairie. We spoke with a doctor about whether it's safe to sit in a theater with others. He said that while it's not without risk, it is safe as long as people actually follow safety protocols.

For more on AMC's enhanced safety measures, you can click here.