Art museum accused of racism names 1st director of inclusion
Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, stung by allegations of racism, has appointed its first director of belonging and inclusion. The museum on Thursday named Rosa Rodriguez-Williams to the senior post, saying she “will play a critical role in delivering on the MFA’s promise to be a museum for all of Boston.” In 2019, the MFA was accused of racism after Black middle school students said they were harangued and mistreated on a class trip by other museum patrons and a staff member. One allegedly told the children: “No food, no drink and no watermelon.” The museum is one of the most prestigious of its kind in the world.