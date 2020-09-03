Attorneys argue Trump’s exclusion order for count is illegal

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Government attorneys say any effort to extend the 2020 census beyond the end of this month would be costly and burden the agency that runs it. The attorneys’ comments this week came in response to a lawsuit from cities and civil rights groups who want to keep the previous deadline of Oct. 31. The attorneys say the U.S. Census Bureau already has taken steps to end field operations and some areas of the U.S. will wind down operations ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline. The lawsuit asks a judge to reinstate the previous deadline. The suit contends that ending the census early will lead to an inaccurate count that overlooks minority communities.