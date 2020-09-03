Audiobook compiles ’60 Minutes’ interviews with Barack Obama

NEW YORK (AP) — More than a dozen “60 Minutes” interviews with former President Barack Obama, beginning when he was a U.S. Senator, have been compiled into an audio release. Simon & Schuster Audio announced Thursday that “Barack Obama: The 60 Minutes Interviews” will come out Oct. 13. The audiobook features CBS News journalist Steve Kroft, who first met with Obama in January 2007 and spoke with him throughout his presidency. The audiobook also includes joint interviews with Obama his wife, Michelle, and former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.