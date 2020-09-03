Black Lives Matter supporters disrupt Loeffler event

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Several Black Lives Matter protesters broke up a campaign event with Republican U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas. The event in the northern Atlanta suburb of Forsyth County was part of a campaign swing by Loeffler through north Georgia on Thursday. Loeffler was appointed to the post by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. She is seeking election this year. Loeffler is an owner of the WNBA team Atlanta Dream. In recent weeks, she has heavily criticized the WNBA’s support of the nationwide movement protesting racial injustice. About 60 people attended the Thursday event where two Black women questioned Loeffler’s stance and began chanting, “Black lives matter.” They were accompanied by two other protesters.