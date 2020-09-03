Brewers designate Smoak for assignment, add Vogelbach

MILWAUKEE (AP) --

The Milwaukee Brewers claimed first baseman/designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach off waivers and designated Justin Smoak for assignment as they attempt to boost their struggling lineup and make another September surge. Smoak had been hitting .186 with five homers, 15 RBIs and 40 strikeouts in 113 at-bats. Smoak went 1 of 21 over his last eight games. Vogelbach reached the All-Star Game with Seattle last season but has struggled ever since. He has batted .088 in a combined 20 games this season with Seattle and Toronto.