Britain aims for virus testing success after a wobbly start

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it is investing in a coronavirus test that gives results in as little as 20 minutes. It’s touting the move as the latest milestone in efforts to take the U.K. to the front of the global pack in testing for COVID-19. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Thursday that the government is expanding trials of two new rapid tests and is examining the feasibility of mass testing people without virus symptoms. The government has named its mass population testing project “Operation Moonshot.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it could reduce the need for social distancing. Critics say the government is not doing enough to find and isolate people with the coronavirus.