Britney Spears shows love for #FreeBritney in court filing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears is welcoming public scrutiny of the court conservatorship that has allowed her father to control her life and money for 12 years. In a court filing Thursday, Spears objected to her father’s motion to seal a recent filing in the case. Closed courtrooms and sealed documents have been the norm in her conservatorship. But Spears says the public ought to see what moves her father and the court are making in her supposed interest. In the filing she shows sympathy for the #FreeBritney movement among her fans, who think she should regain control of her life and career.