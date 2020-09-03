Cowboys cut key free agent addition in safety Clinton-Dix

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have released safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix before the free agent pickup played a game for them. The 27-year-old former Alabama star was considered a possible starter when he agreed to a deal in March. Clinton-Dix didn’t stick with the Cowboys despite being reunited with first-year coach Mike McCarthy. They were together in Green Bay. Clinton-Dix was a first-round pick by the Packers. Clinton-Dix stopped getting first-team reps during training camp. He was replaced by Darian Thompson, who started four games for the Cowboys last year.