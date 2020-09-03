Dane County Jail project delayed

MADISON (WKOW) -- The head of the Dane County Board of Supervisors says the Dane County Jail consolidation project will be delayed.

In a letter to the board, board chair Analiese Eicher said the design team and architects working on the project are now reworking the design to meet cost constraints, which will take time.

Eicher says the contracts for the project will be delayed several months to the spring of next year.

The county plans to consolidate the three jail facilities into one site at the Public Safety Building in Madison.

Eicher wants board members to remain focused on reforms in the coming months. In the letter, she says they should push forward reforms on behavioral health initiatives like a triage and restoration center, and restorative justice measures like a community justice center.